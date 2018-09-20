Warriors Announce Roster & Schedule For 2018 Training Camp, Fueled By Gatorade

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will hold their 2018 Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, at the Rakuten Performance Center in Downtown Oakland, beginning Tuesday, September 25, it was announced today.

The team also announced the signing of free agent forwards Marcus Derrickson and Alfonzo McKinnie along with free agents guards Danuel House Jr. and Kendrick Nunn.

Derrickson, 22, an undrafted early-entry candidate in 2018 Draft, averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 32.0 minutes in 29 games (all starts) during his junior season at Georgetown University. He was named to the All-Big East Second Team and ranked second in Big East Conference in three-point field goal percentage (29-of-58, 3FG .500).

House Jr., 25, played in 23 games (three starts) with the Phoenix Suns during the 2017-18 season, averaging 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists in 17.5 minutes per game after signing a two-way deal with the club on December 8. The guard also appeared in 20 games (12 starts) with the Suns G League affiliate in Northern Arizona, averaging 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.10 steals in 32.9 minutes per game. He began the G League season with Rio Grande Valley appearing in 15 games and averaging 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.00 steals in 31.3 minutes per game. Following two seasons at Texas A&M (2014-16) and two at Houston (2012-14), House Jr. spent one season with the G League’s Delaware 87ers after going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft.

McKinnie, 26, appeared in 14 games off the bench for the Toronto Raptors during the 2017-18 season, averaging 1.5 points in 3.8 minutes per game. The forward started all 35 games he appeared in with Toronto’s G League affiliate, Raptors 905, averaging 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists in 29.9 minutes per game. After going undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, he appeared in 50 games (34 starts) with the G League’s Windy City Bulls, averaging 14.9 points and 9.2 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per game. Collegiately, he played two seasons at Wisconsin-Green Bay (2013-15) and two seasons at Eastern Illinois (2010-12).

Nunn, 23, who went undrafted in the 2018 Draft, appeared in 30 games (26 starts) as a senior at Oakland University (Mich.), averaging 25.9 points (2nd in NCAA), 4.7 rebounds, a career-high 3.8 assists and 1.50 steals in 37.9 minutes per game. The Horizon League Player of the Year and 2017-18 Lou Henson All-American led the NCAA in three-pointers made per game last season (4.47 3FGM), which also represented an Oakland University school record. He began his collegiate career at Illinois where he spent three seasons, appearing in 96 games and averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.05 steals in 27.7 minutes per game.

Following four days of practice, the Warriors will open their preseason schedule at Oracle Arena on Saturday, September 29, against the Minnesota Timberwolves before heading to Seattle to play the Sacramento Kings on Oct 5.

Below is information on Warriors 2018 Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, including the current roster:

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 2018 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

NO PLAYER POS HT. WT. BORN PRIOR TO NBA / FROM YEARS 2 Jordan Bell F 6-9 224 1/7/95 Oregon/USA 1 4 Quinn Cook G 6-2 179 3/23/93 Duke/USA 3 0 DeMarcus Cousins C 6-11 270 8/13/90 Kentucky/USA 8 30 Stephen Curry G 6-3 190 3/14/88 Davidson/USA 9 32 Marcus Derrickson F 6-7 249 2/1/96 Georgetown/USA R 35 Kevin Durant F 6-9 240 9/29/88 Texas/USA 11 10 Jacob Evans III G 6-6 210 6/18/97 Cincinnati/USA R 23 Draymond Green F 6-7 230 3/4/90 Michigan State/USA 6 12 Danuel House Jr. G 6-7 207 6/7/93 Texas A&M/USA 2 9 Andre Iguodala G/F 6-6 215 1/28/84 Arizona/USA 13 21 Jonas Jerebko F 6-10 231 3/2/87 Angelico Biella/Sweden 8 15 Damian Jones C 7-0 245 6/30/95 Vanderbilt/USA 2 1 Damion Lee (2W) G 6-6 210 10/21/92 Louisville/USA 1 34 Shaun Livingston G 6-7 192 9/11/85 Peoria Central HS (IL)/USA 14 5 Kevon Looney F 6-9 220 2/6/96 UCLA/USA 3 28 Alfonso McKinnie F 6-8 215 9/17/92 Wisconsin-Green Bay/USA 1 25 Kendrick Nunn G 6-3 193 8/3/95 Oakland (MI)/USA 1 11 Klay Thompson G 6-7 215 2/8/90 Washington State/USA 6

Steve KerrRon Adams, Mike Brown, Jarron Collins, Bruce Fraser: Chris DeMarco, Willie Green