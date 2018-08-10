Trading the Deep Three for a Deep Swing

Stephen Curry doesn't play golf for a living, but his play today might have made you do a double-take. Curry took his talents to the fairway for the Ellie Mae Classic this week in Hayward, posting a 1-over 71 in the opening round; and impressive feat for an NBA player. The back to back champion made his second appearance at the event and finished eight shots behind the leaders in the first day of play Thursday afternoon.

Steph brought out some moves familiar to #DubNation, including a quick shimmy and some deep shots from Curry-range.

"To shoot the three-ball, you've got to have good touch."



A great lag putt for @StephenCurry30 gives him another easy par. pic.twitter.com/nbZOlIVwJK — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 9, 2018

Curry is currently in a tie for 109th, after posting three birdies in a six-hole stretch and hitting the pin on hole 8.

Steph shot 38 on the front 9 and finished two under 33 on the back 9, finding himself with a personal best.

An impressive 2-under 33 on his second nine and a 71 overall. @StephenCurry30 settled in and provided some highlights at the @EllieMaeClassic. pic.twitter.com/DYA6aeVqdb — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 9, 2018

At the end of the day, Steph was found on the range – practicing in order to move within the cut line and on to the next round.