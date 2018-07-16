Steph Takes a Dip in Lake Tahoe

An offseason tradition for Stephen Curry has been Stephen Curry living it up on the golf course in Lake Tahoe. This past weekend, Curry took part in the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, his sixth foray into the tournament. He finished tied for 11th place out of 90-plus competitors, capping off the three-day tournament with an even-par round of 72. Unofficially, the three-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP finished first in the category of fun.

See below for some of Curry’s more entertaining moments in the tournament, including receptions from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers, a shooting contest with soon-to-be Hall of Famer Ray Allen and a plunge into the frigid waters of the lake.