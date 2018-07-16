Steph Takes a Dip in Lake Tahoe
Curry Continues Tradition of Fun at Celebrity Golf Tournament
An offseason tradition for Stephen Curry has been Stephen Curry living it up on the golf course in Lake Tahoe. This past weekend, Curry took part in the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, his sixth foray into the tournament. He finished tied for 11th place out of 90-plus competitors, capping off the three-day tournament with an even-par round of 72. Unofficially, the three-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP finished first in the category of fun.
See below for some of Curry’s more entertaining moments in the tournament, including receptions from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers, a shooting contest with soon-to-be Hall of Famer Ray Allen and a plunge into the frigid waters of the lake.
#TahoeSteph is back and almost took down the rim pic.twitter.com/DgLDNR4nvc— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 13, 2018
From one MVP to another. pic.twitter.com/bSTh5HCPJp— NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) July 14, 2018
Steph is a man of his word, and that meant taking a swim in Lake Tahoe after losing a bet with his father, Dell.
Steph lost a golf bet to Dell and had to jump into Lake Tahoe pic.twitter.com/lUZDRUrQQd— NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) July 15, 2018
Jumping into the water wasn't the end of this splash brother, as some nearby boaters soon found the 3-time champion leaping off the top of their boat.
Tags
1/