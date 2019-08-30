Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

Chase Center will soon to open its doors to the public, and basketball is almost back. It is time to start getting excited, Dub Nation! Check out some of the latest news and updates from around the web.

Watch footage of young Klay Thompson meeting Michael Jordan in 1998

Back in a May, Thompson mentioned to the media he once had the opportunity to meet Michael Jordan. The internet did not forget, and footage of that meeting has now surfaced. » Read Full Story

Rare clip of @KlayThompson and his brothers meeting and getting autographs from Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in 1998.pic.twitter.com/WP48GzPKVq — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 23, 2019

D'Angelo Russell Is Exactly Where He Wants to Be

New Dub D’Angelo Russell thinks being with the Warriors will bring out the best in him: “When you’re going to a championship organization… it forces you to be that level, too. You are what you're around.” » Read Full Story

Mission Bay comes of age

Chase Center will host its first public event Friday, September 6th when Metallica reunites with the San Francisco Symphony, adding to the 40-year revitalization of San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. » Read Full Story

Watch Steph Curry play 1-on-1 at Mistah F.A.B.'s Oakland block party

You would think that a pickup game at a party would be all for fun, but Curry and host Mistah FAB started getting competitive on the blacktop. » Read Full Story

Joe Lacob on the TK Show

Warriors CEO Joe Lacob joined Tim Kawakami of The Athletic to discuss Chase Center, the new-look Dubs roster, and more. » Listen to Podcast

Editor's note: subscription to required.