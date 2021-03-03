Warriors Center James Wiseman and Guard Mychal Mulder Named to 2021 Rising Stars Challenge

Golden State Warriors rookie center James Wiseman and second-year guard Mychal Mulder have been selected to the 2021 NBA Rising Stars Roster, the league announced today. The 2021 Rising Stars Challenge will not be played due to the limitation of having All-Star events all on one night.

Wiseman is averaging 12.0 points (5th amongst rookies) on 51.5 percent shooting from the field (5th), 5.9 rebounds (2nd), 1.13 blocks (1st) and 20.6 minutes in 24 games (16 starts). The second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has scored in double-figures 16 times, including two games of 20-or-more points, and has recorded two-or-more blocks in a rookie best 11 games.

Mulder is averaging 4.2 points in 10.8 minutes over 32 games (two starts) this season with the Warriors. The Ontario, Canada native has scored in double-figures five times this season. Undrafted out of Kentucky in 2017, the guard played three seasons in the G League before signing with the Warriors as a free agent March 10, 2020.

In voting for the Rising Stars rosters, assistant coaches selected a minimum of three first-year NBA players and three second-year NBA players for each team which are comprised of 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States (U.S. Team) and 10 first- and second-year NBA players from outside the United States (World Team). The assistant coaches were not permitted to vote for any player on their team. Each of the league’s 30 teams submitted one ballot per coaching staff.