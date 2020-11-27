Warriors Sign James Wiseman and Nico Mannion

The Golden State Warriors have signed rookie center James Wiseman to a contract and rookie guard Nico Mannion to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released.

The Warriors selected Wiseman with the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft and Mannion with the 48th overall pick. Wiseman, 19, averaged 19.7 points on 76.9 percent from the field (20-of-26 FG), 10.7 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 23.0 minutes in three games (all starts) during his lone season at the University of Memphis. The 7’1” center was on the 2019-20 preseason watch lists for the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, Lute Olson Award, NABC Player of the Year and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. Additionally, he was one of five players on the 2019-20 Associated Press Preseason All-America Team. As a senior at Memphis East High School, Wiseman was named the 2018-19 Gatorade National Player of the Year and Morgan Wootten Player of the Year and was ranked as the nation’s top recruit in 2019 by ESPN. Wiseman won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2017 FIBA U16 Americas Championship.

Mannion, 19, averaged 14.0 points, 5.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.3 minutes over 32 games in his lone season at the University of Arizona. The 6’3” guard was named to the 2019-20 All-Pac-12 Second Team in addition to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, ranking second in the conference in assists per game. A native of Siena, Italy, Mannion was a McDonald’s and Naismith All-American as a senior at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix. His father, Pace, was selected by the Warriors with the 43rd overall selection in the 1983 NBA Draft and played six seasons in the NBA.