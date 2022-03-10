Warriors Assign James Wiseman to Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have assigned center James Wiseman to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Wiseman will play in the next two Santa Cruz Warriors games, tonight at the Stockton Kings (7 p.m.) and against the G League Ignite at Chase Center on Sunday (3 p.m.). The second-year center has not appeared in a game since undergoing surgery to repair a right meniscal tear on April 15, 2021.

This marks his fourth assignment this season. He previously was assigned on November 28, December 11 and February 25.