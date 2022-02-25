Warriors Assign James Wiseman to Santa Cruz
The Golden State Warriors have assigned center James Wiseman to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.
Wiseman, who underwent successful surgery to repair a right meniscal tear on April 15, will practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors today. The second-year center was previously assigned to Santa Cruz on November 28 and December 11.
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: