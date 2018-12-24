Warriors Announce White Out Night, Presented by Clorox, Events on Christmas Day

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will host White Out Night, presented by Clorox, on December 25, with tip-off slated for 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC against the Los Angeles Lakers, it was announced today. As part of White Out Night, all fans in attendance will be given a Warriors White Out Night t-shirt, courtesy of Clorox. In addition, the Warriors will hold additional fan events before and during the team’s Christmas Day game.

Additional holiday events around Oracle Arena will include:

Oracle Arena will feature outdoor holiday-themed light projections, including snowflakes, to welcome fans to the game.

Upon arrival, fans will be greeted by snowfall outside Oracle Arena, and will be able to take photos in an inflatable snow globe on the Plaza, located outside of the East Entrance of Oracle Arena.

Christmas carolers will be on the concourse in various locations performing for fans.

KINJAZ, a dance group known for their signature intricate choreography style and creative storytelling through dance and new media, will entertain fans at half-time with a surprise performance.

The ‘Snow Globe Cam’ will highlight fans in the holiday spirit throughout the game.

The Warriors Team Store will have the new Nike Earned Edition Town Gold merchandise line, including jerseys and player t-shirts, available for fans to purchase.

In addition to the White Out Night, the team will wear their new Nike Earned Edition Town Gold uniforms on Christmas Day. The Warriors are one of 16 teams around the NBA that will add the Earned Edition jersey to their on-court rotation, and are one of select teams that will debut the new uniforms as part of the NBA’s Christmas Day lineup. The Warriors Nike Earned Edition Town Gold uniforms are a color variation of the Warriors’ Statement Edition uniforms, and are part of the new Nike Earned Edition Program, an exclusive, on-court look that rewards NBA Playoff teams from the previous season.