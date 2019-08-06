What They Are Saying: Jacob Evans

Jacob Evans, the Dubs’ first round draft pick from 2018, split much of his playing time between the Golden State Warriors and the club’s G League affiliate: the Santa Cruz Warriors. After the injury to Klay Thompson, and the Dubs’ roster moves over the summer, he spent his time in the NBA Summer League polishing his skills at point guard to add depth to the squad’s backcourt. Take a look at what the Dubs have thought about Evans in his new role.

Coach Aaron Miles on Evans’ development as a leader:

“Jacob’s been great! One of the conversations we had before Summer League started was that all eyes were going to be on him, and that I needed him to be a leader… how he conducts himself around [the incoming rookies] and with them and gaining their respect as a leader; because, as a returning player they’re seeing how he’s going to act, how’s he going to play… So, especially at the point guard position, I told him: he has to set the tone.”

Coach Bruce Fraser on Evans’ transition to point guard:

“Jacob has a really good feel for the game… I view him not just as a point guard, but just a basketball player. He can play a few different positions because he can guard those positions… when you have someone like that, there’s always value in that. I’ve been impressed with what he’s done so far, and hopefully he’ll keep getting better, and better.”

Director of Basketball Operations Jonnie West on watching Evans during Summer League:

“We’ve been really happy with the things that he’s done. Obviously if he’s playing point guard he’s got great size. He grew up playing point guard, so it’s something that is natural to him, but he hasn’t played it in the last few years… we’ve been pleased with what we’ve seen so far.”

Hear more from Evans himself on how confident he feels with his new duties:

On his transition to a new position in the Dubs’ system:

“It’s been a great transition, honestly. Just learning the offense, trying to learn different reads out of it, some different sets, different looks and just trying to put myself in an aggressive attack mentality.”

On how he feels with his development over the summer:

“I’m really excited. I know how hard I’ve been working, especially on my body, on my game, watching film, trying to pick some of [the other Dubs’] brains, just trying to add to my game. I’m really excited to see where I’m at.”

On what he brings in his move to point guard:

“It’s been a great transition, honestly. Just learning the offense, trying to learn different reads out of it, some different sets, different looks and just trying to put myself in an aggressive attack mentality.”

On what he hopes to have accomplished by the end of the summer:

“Really just being a great floor general, being able to be that leader, and also being able to attack with the ball in my hands. Set up guys, play-make… and [on the] defensive end: being that lock-down defender, whether its on-ball or off-ball, switching, fighting down there with bigs. Just trying to work on all aspects of my game.”