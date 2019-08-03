What They Are Saying: D’Angelo Russell

The Warriors acquired 23-year-old D’Angelo Russell, a first-time All-Star last season who averaged a career-high 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.23 steals and 30.2 minutes in 81 games (all starts) with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2018-19 campaign, in a sign-and-trade transaction at the beginning of free agency. Take a peek at what the Dubs are saying about the young guard and why they are excited to have “D-Lo” join the team:

Director of Basketball Operations Jonnie West on getting Russell:

“Looking at D’Angleo, you get a 23-year-old All-Star who is really coming into his own as a player, and just a great kid who’s going to fit what we want to do… we’re getting younger, which is something that excites us.”

Head Coach Steve Kerr on how he envisions D-Lo fitting in:

“I think he’s going to be great. First, just having a guy who can get you 20 points a night — especially with Klay out for most of the regular season — that’s a huge luxury. The biggest thing will be playing on and off the ball. D’Angelo is a great pick-and-roll player, obviously so is Steph, they’re going to both start in the backcourt together. When Klay comes back, I would imagine all three of them would start… I don’t think we’ll have a problem.”

Center Willie Cauley-Stein on playing alongside Russell:

“It’s going to be interesting… they’re adding me and D-Lo, two big pick-and-roll players, they’re obviously going to have to change how we play just a little bit, but that’s exciting because the spacing on there is going to be crazy.”

And what does Russell have to say?

On adapting the Dubs’ style of play:

“I think this is a prime example of an organization and a system offensively that takes advantage and maximizes each individual player. [The Warriors] have done a great job of adapting any player that comes to their roster, so I’m not worried at all about what style of play I’ll have to adapt to. I know it’s going to be special.”

On if he has any previous relationships with Dubs players:

“None, man, honestly! I think that’s the beautify of it: you’re going into a situation that’s already established, and you got to adapt to what’s already there.”

On the being in the backcourt with Stephen Curry:

“You got guys that can shoot, dribble, and play-make for others: that’s a dangerous combo.”