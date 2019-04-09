Warriors Auction Off Sunday Night’s “We Believe” Throwback Jerseys Benefiting the Warriors Community Foundation

The back-to-back NBA champion Golden State Warriors, in conjunction with the Warriors Community Foundation, will hold a special auction enabling fans to bid on the team’s “We Believe” jerseys that were worn by the players during Sunday’s regular season finale at Oracle Arena, the team announced today. The items are now available via auctions.nba.com and will run through Thursday, May 2 at 8:00 p.m. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Warriors Community Foundation, specifically focused to Oakland based organizations.

A player-driven idea, the Warriors paid homage to the team that marked the franchise’s return to the postseason in 2007 by wearing the We Believe jerseys during Golden State’s final regular season game at Oracle Arena, a building the Warriors permanently called home for 47 seasons, beginning with the 1971-72 campaign.

The Warriors Community Foundation has delivered over $10 million in impact since the foundation’s inception in 2012 to support education and youth development in the Bay Area.