Warriors to Face Portland Trail Blazers in 2019 Western Conference Finals

The Golden State Warriors will face the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2019 Western Conference Finals, which will begin at Oracle Arena on Tuesday, May 14. All games will tip-off at 6 p.m. Pacific Time. It marks Golden State’s fifth consecutive Western Conference Finals berth—joining the Los Angeles Lakers as the only teams to make at least five-straight appearances in the Western Conference Finals and becoming only the fifth franchise to advance to the conference finals in either conference (Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons) since the NBA began using the conference format in 1970-71. The Warriors will make their eighth appearance in the conference finals since 1970-71.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, who owns a 71-24 (.747) all-time record in the playoffs, is the third coach in NBA history to guide his club to the conference finals in his each of his first five seasons, joining Pat Riley (Los Angeles Lakers) and John Kundla (Minneapolis Lakers). Additionally, the Warriors are the first Bay Area team since the Oakland Raiders (1973-77) to reach their conference’s championship in five consecutive years.

The 2019 Western Conference Finals will begin on Tuesday, May 14 with all games being televised exclusively on ESPN. On the radio side, 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network will broadcast every contest of the Warriors-Trail Blazers series, with play-by-play man Tim Roye once again calling the action, joined by color analyst Jim Barnett. In addition to the local radio coverage, all games can be heard nationally on ESPN Radio. All Warriors radio broadcasts can also be heard digitally in a variety of ways, including the Golden State Warriors Official Mobile App for fans within a 75-mile radius of Oracle Arena, the NBA Game Time App, the NBA.com Audio League Pass, and on Sirius XM.

Golden State defeated the Houston Rockets 4-2 in the Western Conference Semifinals and owns an 8-4 record (.667) during the 2019 Playoffs. The Warriors have won 10 consecutive playoff series, the longest streak in the NBA since the Miami Heat won 11 straight from 2012-14. The Warriors have won three NBA championships in the last four seasons (2015, 2017, 2018) and have earned four consecutive NBA Finals appearances since their return to the playoffs in 2013. Golden State owns an 80-34 (.702) postseason record in that span.