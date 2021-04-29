Warriors Basketball Academy Announces 2021 Summer Camp Schedule

Warriors Basketball Academy has announced its 2021 summer camp schedule, which includes 30 outdoor and indoor camp sessions at 15 Bay Area locations for youth ages 8-17. The schedule is highlighted by four outdoor sessions in partnership with Kaiser Permanente at Thrive City, the community gathering space surrounding Chase Center, and nine sessions at the team’s Oakland Facility that will integrate Shoot 360 technology. Registration for all general summer camp sessions is available now at gswacademy.com.

The summer schedule will run from June through August featuring 30 general sessions, including a virtual camp. The sessions will focus on individual skill development, the importance of fundamentals and the development of a healthy team attitude for boys and girls, ages 8-17, of all skill levels and abilities. The general sessions will be held in Fremont, Larkspur, Livermore, Millbrae, Napa, Oakland, Pleasanton, Oakley, San Francisco, San Ramon, San Jose, Santa Rosa, Walnut Creek and Santa Cruz. Warriors Basketball Academy will also host a High Potential session for boys and girls ages 11-17, as well as a Skills Camp for girls ages 8-14.

Warriors Basketball Academy created a comprehensive Return-to-Play Plan in accordance with federal, state and county health guidelines to provide young athletes the opportunity to safely participate in workouts in highly sterilized environments. This summer, camps will take place in small groups in both indoor and outdoor settings and face coverings will be required at all times. For more information on the Academy’s Return-to-Play Plan, CLICK HERE.

Discounts are available for early registration. Those deadlines are May 19 for June sessions, June 16 for July sessions, and July 14 for August sessions. For complete details on the summer camps and to register online, visit gswacademy.com or call (510) 986-5310.

Since its inception in the summer of 2000, Warriors Basketball Camp has attracted over 60,000 youth from six different continents to participate in hundreds of sessions in 27 cities around the Bay Area. Warriors forward Juan Toscano Anderson is the third former participant to play in the NBA and the first to play for the Golden State Warriors. Last summer, the Academy featured virtual summer sessions registering nearly 900 youth from 23 different states and international countries including Canada, Iceland, Italy, Puerto Rico and Switzerland.

For the complete 2021 Warriors Basketball Camp summer schedule, CLICK HERE.