Golden State Warriors Win Three Northern California EMMY Awards

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors won three San Francisco/Northern California EMMY Awards, given out by the San Francisco/Northern California Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences at the 48th Annual Northern California Area EMMY Awards, it was announced today. The team was nominated for seven EMMY Awards in four separate categories, the most nominations among professional sports teams in the Bay Area.

The EMMY Awards won by the Warriors include:

The Warriors, who were nominated four times in the “Sports – Daily or Weekly Program” category, took home the award for the team’s ‘Warriors Ground’ episode featuring Quinn Cook, a weekly, in-depth magazine-style television show that airs on NBC Sports Bay Area. ‘Warriors Ground: Quinn Cook’ profiled Warriors point guard Quinn Cook in his hometown of Prince George’s County, Maryland, to learn more about his upbringing and his time at Duke University, chronicling his path to the Warriors. The episode aired on December 22, 2018. View the episode HERE.

The team’s video with Daveed Diggs, called 'That Moment,' won in the ‘Promotion – Single Shot category. Oakland native and actor/performer Diggs worked with the Warriors to rally ‘Dub Nation’ ahead of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors “Our Strength Comes From You” videos won the ‘Promotion – Campaign’ category, which is a series of short features that highlight Oakland community members who play critical roles in the Warriors’ success. The franchise thanked each of these individuals with an authentic ‘The Town’ jersey, captured on camera. The videos aired on April 4, 2018.

The Warriors were nominated in the ‘Commercial – Single Spot of a Campaign’ category with the team’s 2018-19 Schedule Release video.