Golden State Warriors Win Multiple EMMY and ADC Awards

The Golden State Warriors have been awarded three EMMY’s during the 50th Annual San Francisco/Northern California National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and a Bronze Cube at the 2021 ADC Annual Awards, it was announced. The team was nominated for six EMMY Awards, leading all professional sports teams in the Bay Area.

“Our Studio team puts in a tremendous effort to bring inspiring, informative stories and creative content to Dub Nation,” said Warriors Senior Vice President of Marketing Jen Millet. “We are proud of the team for their resilience and hard work given the challenges we’ve faced this past year.”

The Warriors were recognized for outstanding achievement in television feature, promotion, and in-house production. The following EMMY award winning pieces include:

The Warriors, who were nominated in the “Sports Story-Feature-Short Form Content or Long Form Content” category, earned an EMMY for the team’s “The Fighting Spirit: Troy Druppal” feature, presented by Modelo. Warriors Youth Basketball Coach, Troy Druppal, is an Osteosarcoma survivor and life-long basketball fan who shares his story of losing his left arm to cancer yet adapted to a lifestyle of optimism and positivity. Druppal continues to be an inspiration to all athletes and teaches them to never lose hope.



The Warriors’ “Joy to the Ball” promotion video, presented by Kaiser Permanente, was recognized in the “Promotion-Promotion (Single Spot)” category, detailing the Warriors 2020-21 schedule and the gift of basketball during the holiday season.



The “2020 Draft Countdown” promotion video, presented by Chase, was honored in the “Promotion-Promotional Campaign” category, representing Stephen Curry’s jersey number as the 30-day countdown to Draft Day.

The ADC Award was for the team’s “Oakland Forever,” presented by Rakuten content, recognized in the “Brand and Communication Design” category. Oakland Forever represents one of the most iconic and beloved moments in franchise history, the “We Believe” 1997 Warriors team. The Warriors earned a Bronze Cube at the ADC Annual Awards, known as The Club for Creativity, for In-House Production.

Since 2016, Warriors Studio, presented by Adobe, has earned 27 Northern California EMMY nominations, winning 14 EMMY Awards.