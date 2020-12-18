Warriors Waive Forwards Sutton, Toupane and Wesson

The Golden State Warriors have waived forwards Dwayne Sutton, Axel Toupane and Kaleb Wesson, the team announced today. All players originally signed with Golden State on December 4. The Warriors roster currently stands at 17 players.

Sutton averaged 1.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 4.7 minutes over two preseason games with the Warriors. As a senior at Louisville in 2019-20, he was an All-ACC Honorable Mention selection.

Toupane tallied averages of 2.5 rebounds and 1.00 blocks in 7.7 minutes over two preseason games with Golden State. A two-year NBA veteran (2015-17) who most recently played with SIG Strasbourg of LNB Pro A in France, Toupane owns career NBA averages of 3.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 14.1 minutes in 25 games with the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

Wesson averaged 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 6.1 minutes over three preseason games with the Warriors. He earned 2019-20 All-Big Ten Second Team honors as a junior at Ohio State.