Warriors Waive McKinnie, Cunningham and Zeisloft

The Golden State Warriors have waived forward Alfonzo McKinnie along with guards Jared Cunningham and Nick Zeisloft, the team announced today.

McKinnie appeared in four games (two starts) this preseason for the Warriors, averaging 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game. The 6’8” forward originally signed as a free agent on September 20, 2018 and appeared in 72 games (five starts) for the Warriors during the 2018-19 regular season, averaging 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game. The Wisconsin-Green Bay product owns career averages of 4.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 12.3 minutes over 86 games (five starts) with the Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Cunningham and Zeisloft were signed by the Warriors earlier today.