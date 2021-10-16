Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Warriors Waive L.J. Figueroa and Axel Toupane

Figueroa recorded one steal in three minutes in Friday night's preseason game
Posted: Oct 16, 2021

The Golden State Warriors have waived guard/forward L.J. Figueroa and forward Axel Toupane, the team announced today.

Figueroa recorded one steal in three minutes during the Warriors 119-97 victory over the Trail Blazers on Friday night. He originally signed with the club as a free agent on October 13.

Toupane, who signed with Golden State on October 15, did not appear in a game for the Warriors.

