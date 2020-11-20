Warriors Waive Ky Bowman

The Golden State Warriors have waived guard Ky Bowman, the team announced today.

Bowman appeared in 45 games (12 starts) for the Warriors during the 2019-20 season, averaging 7.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 22.9 minutes per game. The guard played in 12 games (all starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 14.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.25 steals in 31.7 minutes per game. The Boston College product signed with the Warriors as a free agent on July 31, 2019.