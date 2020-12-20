Warriors Sign Waive Guard Eli Pemberton

The Golden State Warriors have waived guard Eli Pemberton, the team announced today. The Warriors roster currently stands at 15 players and one two-way contract.

Pemberton averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.29 steals over 36.3 minutes in 34 games (all starts) as a senior at Hofstra University last season. In four years with the Pride, Pemberton saw action in 129 career games (125 starts), posting averages of 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 34.8 minutes per contest. The Middletown, Connecticut, native earned All-CAA Second Team honors as both a junior and senior in addition to garnering 2020 All-CAA Tournament honors last season.