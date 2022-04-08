Warriors and United Airlines Announce 2022 Franchise Fund Cohort

The Golden State Warriors and United Airlines, in collaboration with the Western Region Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC), have selected minority-owned Bay Area small businesses to take part in Franchise Fund’s 2022 cohort. In its second year, Franchise Fund is a four-month grant program aimed to prepare minority small business owners to work with multinational corporations headquartered in the Bay Area and beyond, and to help them become certified as Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) by the National Minority Supplier Development Council. A list of the 2022 Franchise Fund cohort can be found HERE.

Earlier this month, the Warriors and United hosted a graduation event for Franchise Fund’s inaugural 2021 cohort to celebrate their completion of the program and provide networking opportunities for the business owners.

“As we mark the graduation of Franchise Fund’s first-ever cohort, we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome in our next group of businesses to the program” said Warriors Vice President of Government and Community Relations Yoyo Chan. “Partnering with United Airlines and the Western Region Minority Supplier Development Council has made it possible for us to continue directly impacting the Bay Area’s minority-owned small business community.”

“United has a longstanding commitment to the Bay Area, including supporting initiatives that support community growth and create opportunities for those who have historically been inhibited from achieving success,” said United’s Senior Vice President of Market and Community Innovation, Janet Lamkin. “We’ve already seen the value that the Franchise Fund has created for Minority-Owned Businesses with our first cohort and expect this next cohort to be able to also gain valuable skills for working with multinational corporations, like United, which will ultimately set them and their business up for success.”

Through Franchise Fund, the Warriors and United Airlines will sponsor full scholarships for minority-owned businesses to join the WRMSDC’s Corporate Ready Program, powered by Blue Wave. Graduates of the program receive the corporate ready designation from WRMSDC, exposure to procurement professionals at large buying entities, post-program mentorship and advising, a program graduation stipend, introductions to Warriors partners, and more. For more information, visit warriors.com/franchisefund.