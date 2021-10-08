Warriors, United Airlines Select Small Businesses to Participate in Franchise Fund

The Golden State Warriors and United Airlines have selected several small businesses to participate in Franchise Fund, a four-month program designed to support minority-owned Bay Area businesses, it was announced today. The full list of businesses, which includes Mansfield & Mansfield Construction Clean-Up Co. Site Support and All Phase Electrical Incorporated, can be viewed HERE.

“As a proud member of the Bay Area community, United shares in the mission of the Golden State Warriors to invest in small businesses that reflect the diversity of the community,” said United’s Senior Vice President of Market & Community Innovation Janet Lamkin. “This grant program offers business owners the exposure, support and opportunities they need to grow and succeed, helping to bring greater economic opportunity and revitalization to their communities.”

The Warriors and United, in collaboration with the Western Region Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC), selected minority-owned businesses based on demographic region and potential as a supplier. Each business will receive a financial grant, which includes a scholarship to participate in the WRMSDC’s Corporate Ready Program. Free of cost, businesses will identify skill gaps, attend virtual workshops, complete assessments and receive scholarships to cover processing fees for a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification. Following the program completion, businesses will be eligible to receive a $1,000 stipend from the Franchise Fund and will have their business listed in a directory that is available to all Warriors corporate partners.

“This is an incredible opportunity for small businesses to implement the provided resources to support their growth trajectory and exposure to a wider audience,” said Warriors Vice President of Government and Community Relations Yoyo Chan. “This innovative program, in partnership with United and Western Region Minority Supplier Development Council, will open many doors for business owners and I’m looking forward to seeing them capitalize on the curriculum and mentorship.”

"We are proud to have been selected as a community development partner by the Golden State Warriors and United,” said Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council President and Chief Executive Officer Cecil Plummer. “WRMSDC will deliver the technical assistance portion of the program to minority business owners, who will take an online assessment to identify potential gaps in their capabilities and attend instructor-led workshops where experts will address those gaps and prepare them to pursue contracts. The program will help minority businesses grow, creating the jobs and wealth essential to thriving underserved communities.”

The Western Region Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC, an affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council) supports over 1,000 Northern California, Nevada and Hawaii-based minority businesses and has been operating for over 40 years. Annually, their minority-owned businesses create over 760,000 jobs and generate a collective $11 billion in revenue, and over $1 billion in Federal, State and Local tax revenue.