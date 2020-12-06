Warriors Announce Schedule For 2020 Training Camp, Fueled By Gatorade
Team Set To Begin Training Camp At Chase Center Practice Facility On Monday
The Golden State Warriors will hold their 2020 Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, at Chase Center Practice Facility in San Francisco, beginning Monday, December 7.
TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
Below is the Warriors’ schedule for the first week of Warriors 2020 Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade. All practice and availability times are subject to change.
|
DATE
|
PRACTICE TIME*
|
Monday, December 7
|
11:00 a.m
|
Tuesday, December 8
|
11:00 a.m
|
Wednesday, December 9
|
11:00 a.m
|
Thursday, December 10
|
11:00 a.m
|
Friday, December 11
|
11:00 a.m
|
Saturday, December 12
|
11:00 a.m
*All practice times are tentative and subject to change.
