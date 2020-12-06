Warriors Announce Schedule For 2020 Training Camp, Fueled By Gatorade

Team Set To Begin Training Camp At Chase Center Practice Facility On Monday
Posted: Dec 06, 2020

The Golden State Warriors will hold their 2020 Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, at Chase Center Practice Facility in San Francisco, beginning Monday, December 7.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Below is the Warriors’ schedule for the first week of Warriors 2020 Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade. All practice and availability times are subject to change.

DATE

PRACTICE TIME*

Monday, December 7

11:00 a.m

Tuesday, December 8

11:00 a.m

Wednesday, December 9

11:00 a.m

Thursday, December 10

11:00 a.m

Friday, December 11

11:00 a.m

Saturday, December 12

11:00 a.m

*All practice times are tentative and subject to change.

