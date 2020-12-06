Warriors Announce Schedule For 2020 Training Camp, Fueled By Gatorade

The Golden State Warriors will hold their 2020 Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade, at Chase Center Practice Facility in San Francisco, beginning Monday, December 7.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Below is the Warriors’ schedule for the first week of Warriors 2020 Training Camp, fueled by Gatorade. All practice and availability times are subject to change.

DATE PRACTICE TIME* Monday, December 7 11:00 a.m Tuesday, December 8 11:00 a.m Wednesday, December 9 11:00 a.m Thursday, December 10 11:00 a.m Friday, December 11 11:00 a.m Saturday, December 12 11:00 a.m

*All practice times are tentative and subject to change.