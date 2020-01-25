Warriors Trade Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas

The Golden State Warriors have traded center Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas in exchange for a 2020 second round draft pick (via Utah), the team announced today.

Cauley-Stein, 26, has appeared in 41 games (37 starts) for the Warriors this season, averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.22 blocks and 1.10 steals in 22.9 minutes per game. He originally signed with Golden State as a free agent on July 8, 2019.

A five-year NBA veteran, Cauley-Stein owns career averages of 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 23.9 minutes in 336 games (236 starts) with Golden State and Sacramento. He was originally selected by the Kings with the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.