Warriors Unveil Nike NBA Earned Edition 'Town Gold' Uniforms, Set to Debut on Christmas Day

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will debut their new Nike NBA Earned Edition Town Gold uniforms on Christmas Day, when the team hosts the Los Angeles Lakers in the first 2018-19 regular-season meeting between the two teams. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.

The Warriors are one of 16 teams around the NBA that will add the Earned Edition jersey to their on-court rotation, and are one of select teams that will debut the new uniforms as part of the NBA’s Christmas Day lineup. The Nike Earned Edition Program, new this season, is an exclusive, on-court look that serves as a reward for the teams who qualified for the NBA Playoffs last season. The Warriors’ Earned Edition jerseys and shorts, which are color variations of the Warriors’ Statement Edition uniforms, aim to supply fans with a tangible claim to both their team’s heritage and current success streak.

Town Gold



Introducing the Nike NBA Earned Edition Jersey pic.twitter.com/kyw2I5PmVL — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 12, 2018

The Warriors will wear the Nike NBA Earned Edition Town Gold uniforms eight times during the 2018-19 regular season, including:

December 25, 2018 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

December 29, 2018 at Portland Trail Blazers

December 31, 2018 at Phoenix Suns

January 8, 2019 vs. New York Knicks

February 13, 2019 at Portland Trail Blazers

March 8, 2019 vs. Denver Nuggets

March 24, 2019 vs. Detroit Pistons

April 7, 2019 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The Warriors’ Nike Earned Edition Town Gold jersey and additional Nike Earned Edition Town Gold merchandise will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, December 19 online at the Warriors Team Store starting at 7:00am PT, and in-person at all Warriors Team Store locations beginning at 10:00am PT.