Warriors to Host Watch Parties Inside Chase Center for NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors will host Warriors Watch Parties, presented by Chase, inside Chase Center for all road games during the NBA Finals including Game 3 (Wednesday, June 8), Game 4 (Friday, June 10), and the if-necessary Game 6 (Thursday, June 16). The Warriors will tip off the NBA Finals this Thursday, June 2, against the Boston Celtics. All NBA Finals games will be broadcasted on ABC.

Watch Party tickets for Games 3 and 4, which cost $25 each, are available now at chasecenter.com. Tickets for the if-necessary Game 6 watch party will go on sale at a later date. Doors for all Warriors Watch Parties will open one hour prior to tipoff.

A portion of all watch party ticket proceeds will benefit the Warriors Community Foundation. The Foundation, which has granted over $25 million in impact since its inception in 2012, works to support education and youth development to promote thriving students, schools, and communities. The Foundation makes annual grants to improve educational equity in Alameda and San Francisco Counties, refurbishes public basketball courts around the Bay Area, and donates thousands of tickets each season to local schools and nonprofits.

As part of the watch parties, fans will be able to view the game on the arena’s centerhung, the largest of its kind in the NBA, measuring 9,699 square feet with 24,959,232 pixels, and featuring 15 displays. All indoor watch parties will include an array of performances by the Warriors Entertainment Teams, giveaways, and more.

Fans interested in watching home and road NBA Finals matchups at Thrive City must register to attend at thrivecity.com. Entry will not be permitted without a ticket showing proof of registration on an event-by-event basis. In addition, Thrive City watch parties will be standing room only throughout the NBA Finals, as lawn chairs are now prohibited. For more information, visit thrivecity.com.