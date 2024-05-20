Warriors Talk: Splash Brothers Dish on All-Rookie Guard Brandin Podziemski

Warriors' guard Brandin Podziemski was named to the NBA's All-Rookie First Team for the 2023-24 season, the league announced on Monday. Podziemski averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists, becoming the first Warriors rookie since Chris Webber (1993-94) to record at least 600 points, 400 rebounds and 200 assists in a season. He led the team in total rebounds (427) and plus-minus (+264) while leading the league in drawn charges (38).

Podziemski proved to be an all-around threat on both ends of the court as a rookie. His competitive nature, natural instincts and versatile talent were on full display and caught the attention of Splash Brother teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Podziemski worked his way into the starting lineup, having Thompson come off the bench for the first time since his rookie season and both he and Curry were an example to the rookie guard of sustained excellence at the highest level.

Read below for notable quotes from the Splash Brothers on the all-rookie recipient throughout the season.

"BP's going to be a great player for a long long time. He does so many things that don't show up in the box score." - Klay Thompson

As a former all-defensive guard who has provided tremendous value as an off-ball floor spacer throughout his career, Thompson knows the value of impacting the game in ways that may go unnoticed on the individual stat sheet. Defensively, Podziemski displayed tactful positioning, usually being at the right place at the right time. Consistently beating the offensive player to the spot he wanted to get to, the rookie led the league in drawn charges (38) and drew more changes individually than 20 NBA teams. Offensively, in addition to his counting stats, Podziemski was good at organizing the unit, particularly when thrust into primary playmaking responsibilities. The rookie was willing to make the extra pass even if it didn't show up in the box score as an assist.

"I love BP. He plays really hard and comes to work every day with so much joy. He’s a great young player to have around who is trying to make the most of his ability and I know he will. He’s going to have a great NBA career." - Klay Thompson

Thompson appreciated the mentality Podziemski approached the game with daily. He believes that his work ethic and mindset will yield a successful career and his all-rookie nod is a great step in that direction.

"He's got a great looking jump shot, he’s a great passer, a great rebounder and he’s looking like a steal of the draft,” - Klay Thompson

Before playing an NBA game, Podziemski described himself as a triple-double threat. In Podziemski's first season with the Dubs, Thompson witnessed his ability to affect the game in a variety of ways at a high level. Among rookies, Podziemski recorded the third-most games with 15-plus points, five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists (7), only trailing Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama (21) and Chet Holmgren (8), a ROY finalist. Shooting praise from one of the all-time leaders in made threes is both meaningful and deserved, as the rookie shot 38.3 percent from behind the arc and 45.5 percent on pull-up 3-pointers. Picked 19th in the 2023 Draft, Podziemski was the lowest-drafted player among rookies and sophomores selected to the Rising Stars game, making a great case to be one of the best value picks in his class.

"Some of the stuff that he does, you can’t teach, there’s a feel. Being in the right place, anticipating plays, hustle. I said that he’s a master right now of things that you can control in a game of basketball." - Stephen Curry

Curry was most impressed by the intangible aspects of Podziemski's game. He noticed his natural basketball instinct, a player who knows his role and strives to do all the little things that impact winning. Curry believes Podziemski being a star in his role allowed him to control certain games or stretches of the game, evident in his team-leading plus-minus for the season (+264).

"BP has shown how much he understands the game of basketball at a young age and how confident he is in himself." - Stephen Curry

Before Podziemski's all-rookie nod this season, Curry was the most recent Warriors guard to make an all-rookie team. Curry was 21 years old in his rookie season and with Podziemski celebrating his 21st birthday in February, the 10-time All-Star sees a rookie well ahead of the curve in terms of basketball IQ and confidence in his abilities.

“It’s easier to tame a lion than get a sheep to show some oomph. The most annoying parts about him are the greatest parts about him.” - Stephen Curry