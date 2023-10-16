Warriors Internally Motivated, Not Seeking Outside Validation, Heading into 2023-24 Season

Veterans Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Head Coach Steve Kerr gave their takes on various topics in a number of recent interviews. Read below on some of their more notable quotes.

“I feel like I’m undervalued, but when I’m here in the Bay, I feel like I’m sometimes overvalued,” Kevon Looney on his ranking among the NBA hierarchy.

Warriors center Kevon Looney believes some of the ways he impacts the game as a big man are undervalued by the league as a whole but appreciated to the max by Dub Nation. Looney isn't a flashy player but takes pride in making the essential plays that may not appear on the highlight reel. He is one of the league's most effective rebounders and screen setters and has also taken on a veteran leadership role. He also believes he along with Draymond Green and former Warriors' center Andrew Bogut have become the "league standard for screen setting."

Looney told the Warriors Plus-Minus podcast that he isn't the only player being undervalued but also believes the center position overall doesn't receive its proper credit.

“They treat bigs like they do running backs in the NFL,” Looney said, referring to how centers are viewed as being easily replaceable. "They try to act like bigs aren’t important and put us on the bench at the end of games."

That said, Looney loves playing at Chase Center in front of the roaring Bay Area crowd. He believes the fans treat him like a legend, with loud cheers and 'Loon' chants when the veteran center makes a pivotal play. These fans appreciate his contributions to multiple championship teams — an appreciation he doesn't feel he receives to the same degree leaguewide.

“The other five guys that could start over me are All-Stars. For me to be on their same level, that’s a win for me.” - Kevon Looney on the 'six starters' situation.

Looney views the Warriors having six starting-caliber players — including him — as a tremendous compliment. In the past, Looney shared that he felt he would automatically be the one to need sacrifice, but being viewed on the same level as five players who have made All-Star appearances shows his growth as a player.

“I feel like I’ve earned it, I am a starter in the NBA, but those guys are as well,” Looney told the Warriors Plus Minus Podcast.

"I learned as I get older, I’ll have to rely on my teammates and my smarts to be as efficient scoring the ball as I possibly can be.” - Klay Thompson on what he learned through the ups and downs of last season.

Klay Thompson had a remarkable 2022-23 campaign, particularly in the regular season, making a league-best 301 3-pointers and a career-high 4.4 threes per game. For the first time in his career, Thompson eclipsed 25 points per game in consecutive months, averaging 27.0 points in January and 25.5 points in February.

The Splash Brother shot 41.2 percent from three on 10.6 attempts per game during the regular season, but his efficiency would decline in the postseason, shooting just 38.8 percent from the field in 13 playoff games. In Games 5 and 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals series against the Lakers, Thompson combined to shoot 6-for-31 (19.3 percent) from the field.

Thompson attributed his postseason shooting struggles, especially in the Lakers series, to fatigue.

"I was tired, all my shots in that Game 6 (vs. Lakers) were short," Thompson told The Athletic. "They were all on line. They were just short. I don’t know if that’s mental fatigue or physical fatigue."

He also acknowledged that as he's gotten older, he needs to pick his spots and rely on his teammates more to maximize his efficiency.

Thompson vows that he will be better for the 2023-24 NBA Playoffs but also has no regrets with how last season ended.

"I’ll be better in the upcoming postseason when that time comes,” Thompson said. “But no regrets (about last season). I played my absolute hardest and at times, it was the most elite I’d ever been."

“I’d much rather link with a winner because they have winning ways. We know Chris [Paul] is a winner.” - Draymond Green on Chris Paul's 'winners intangibles.'

Four-time champion Draymond Green knows a winner when he sees one and despite not having an NBA championship ring, newly acquired guard Chris Paul has those qualities, according to Green.

When asked why he believes Paul fits with the Warriors, Green highlighted his “demeanor and approach.”

"He’s won a lot, he is a winner," Green told NBC Sports Bay Area. "You’re combining winners and that’s always a good thing. We know what it’s like to step in that foxhole against Chris. It wasn’t that fun. We imagine stepping in it with him will be a lot more fun."

Green and Paul are similar in that they are fierce competitors, vocal leaders and elite basketball minds. Green acknowledged that both have a perception throughout the league of being trash talkers and disliked by opponents, but they each are coming into this season with one common goal: win.

“'No GMs picked us to win the title. How does that make you feel, fellas?’ I don’t think anybody cares.” - Steve Kerr on the Warriors getting zero votes to win the 2023-24 championship in the NBA's annual GM survey.

The results of the NBA.com annual GM survey were recently unveiled, and not a single general manager picked the Warriors to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship. Not only is Head Coach Steve Kerr unfazed by these results, he frankly doesn't care.

"It makes no difference," Kerr said in a post-practice media session. "It never did anything for me when people picked us and it doesn't do anything for me that they don't."

For context, the Warriors also received zero championship votes in this same GM survey before their 2021-22 title run. Kerr's team is internally motivated to capture the franchise's eighth championship and fifth since he took over as head coach. They don't look to outsiders for validation or motivation.