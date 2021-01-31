Warriors Game at Phoenix Re-Scheduled for Thursday, March 4
Game Will Tip-Off At 7 p.m. (PST); Was Originally Scheduled for January 15
The Golden State Warriors game at Phoenix that was originally scheduled to take place on January 15 has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 4, the league announced today. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. (PST) at Phoenix Suns Arena.
The original game date was postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols due to contact tracing within the Suns that prevented them from having the required eight available players for the game.
