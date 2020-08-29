Warriors Statement on the Passing of Clifford Robinson
We’re shocked and saddened with the death of Clifford Robinson at the much-too-young age of 53. Clifford was the consummate professional who loved the game and played with an incredible sense of both joy and intensity during his outstanding 18-year career, including two seasons with the Warriors. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of “Uncle Cliffy” during this difficult time.
