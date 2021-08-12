Warriors and Chase Center Statement on San Francisco's Mandate for Fans 12 and Older to Show Proof of Vaccination

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center have remained in constant communication with the City and County of San Francisco’s Department of Public Health throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. Following today’s mandate from the San Francisco Department of Public Health that any indoor event with more than 1,000 attendees requires fans ages 12 or older to show proof of vaccination, Chase Center will comply with this guideline effective as of the venue’s next event, scheduled for September 15, 2021. Consistent with the health order of the San Francisco Department of Public Health and subject to applicable medical and religious exemptions, proof of a negative COVID-19 test will no longer serve as an accepted health pass for fans to enter Chase Center.

Interested in 2021-22 Warriors tickets? Sign up below to get notified when tickets become available! First Name Last Name Email Address Zip Code × Close Thank you for your interest! We will email you with ticket updates for the 2021-22 season.

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center will issue further information regarding logistics for fans to show proof of vaccination leading up to the venue’s next event, scheduled for September 15, 2021.