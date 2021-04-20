Statement From The Golden State Warriors

We are encouraged that the jury in Minneapolis earlier today moved quickly to impose accountability where it is so often missing. However, we realize this is only the beginning, and our communities and our country will need to continue to move forward with purposeful meaning and action in an effort to achieve racial justice in America. As we noted last summer, as an organization, we pledge to do our part as community leaders to make an impactful difference in this space. Overall, today was a step in the right direction, but the long journey must continue.