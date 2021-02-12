Warriors Statement on Anti-Asian Violence
Lunar New Year, a time that has traditionally symbolized unity and prosperity for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, has instead been marked by multiple high-profile cases of anti-Asian racism and violence.
In our ongoing commitment to promote racial and social equity, we cannot standby without bringing these issues to the forefront of the conversation.
As we continue seeking to create meaningful, lasting change, we are spotlighting organizations to provide immediate support to our local Asian community.
