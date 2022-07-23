Warriors Sign Quinndary Weatherspoon to Two-Way Contract

The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed guard Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract, the team announced today.

Weatherspoon appeared in four games last season with the Warriors, averaging 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per game. The guard signed a two-way deal with Golden State on January 3, 2022. He appeared in 29 games (all starts) for Golden State’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 25.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals in 30.4 minutes per game. Originally, selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round (49th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft, he has appeared in 42 career games with the Spurs and Warriors, averaging 2.1 points in 6.5 minutes per game over three NBA seasons.