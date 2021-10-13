Warriors Sign L.J. Figueroa

The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard/forward L.J. Figueroa, the team announced today.

Figueroa, 23, appeared in 26 games (21 starts) during his senior season at the University of Oregon in 2020-21, averaging 12.3 points, a team-high 6.1 rebounds and 1.58 steals. The 6’6” guard/forward began his collegiate career at Odessa College where he was named the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. He transferred to St John’s for his sophomore and junior seasons. Figueroa went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Warriors’ roster stands at 20 players.