Warriors Sign Guard Lester Quinones to 10-Day Contract

Quinones, 22, owns averages of 20.7 points on 44.7 percent shooting from the field, 7.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 32.6 minutes per game over 21 games (all starts) with Golden State’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, this season. The guard was named the NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from February 13 to February 26. Undrafted out of Memphis, Quinones appeared in two preseason games for Golden State, averaging 5.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 10.0 minutes per game.