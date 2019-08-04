Warriors Sign Draymond Green To Multi-Year Contract Extension

The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Draymond Green to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Green, 29, owns career averages of 9.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.37 steals, 1.08 blocks and 28.1 minutes in 533 games (385 starts) over seven seasons with the Warriors. The 6’7” forward has been named to the All-Defensive Team in each of the last five seasons, becoming the first player in franchise history to earn the honor in five-straight campaigns, and was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17. A three-time NBA All-Star, Green earned All-NBA accolades in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

“We’re thrilled to retain Draymond long-term as we move forward and into Chase Center,” said Warriors President of Basketball Operations / General Manager Bob Myers. “He’s played an enormous part in shaping our organization over the last seven years. His passion and knowledge for the game are indispensable to our team. As a multi-time NBA Champion he’s surpassed everyone’s expectations—except his own.”

Originally selected by the Warriors with the 35th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft, Green is the Warriors’ all-time leader in regular season triple-doubles (22) and ranks in the franchise’s top 10 in career steals (fifth), blocks (sixth) and assists (seventh). Additionally, Green is the franchise’s all-time leader in postseason games played (123), assists (754), steals (197), blocks (180) and triple-doubles (10), helping the Warriors to three NBA championships and five consecutive NBA Finals appearances. He owns career playoff averages of 12.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.60 steals and 1.46 blocks in 35.6 minutes over 123 games (109 starts).