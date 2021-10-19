Warriors Sign Gary Payton II To Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Gary Payton II to a contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Payton II, 28, appeared in 10 games for Golden State in 2020-21, posting averages of 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds in 4.0 minutes per game. The sixth-year guard owns career NBA averages of 3.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.4 minutes over 71 games (23 starts) with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and the Warriors.

Payton II appeared in 13 games (three starts) with Raptors 905 of the NBA G League last season, averaging 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.54 steals in 21.9 minutes and earning 2020-21 G League Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The Warriors’ roster stands at 17 players.