Warriors Sign Free Agent Guard Damion Lee To Two-Way Contract

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard Damion Lee to a two-way contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Lee, 25, appeared in 15 games (11 starts) with the Atlanta Hawks after earning a GATORADE Call-Up on March 13, recording averages of 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.36 steals in 26.9 minutes. In 38 games (13 starts) last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Lee averaged 15.8 points on 45.6 percent shooting to go along with 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.40 steals in 29.7 minutes.

The 6’6” guard was selected to the USA Basketball World Cup Qualifying Team that played two exhibition games in Santa Cruz on February 23 and 26, 2018. Lee recorded seven points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes in wins over Cuba and Puerto Rico during the second window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifying first-round.

A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Lee played collegiately at Drexel University for four seasons before spending his redshirt senior season at the University of Louisville in 2015-16 as a graduate transfer. At Louisville, Lee started all 30 games and averaged 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.6 minutes per game.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular-season roster. Players signed to a two-way contract may accrue no more than 45 days of service with their respective NBA club during the regular season, spending the remainder of the season with the team’s G League affiliate. The Warriors’ two-way players will have the ability to spend time with both Golden State and the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.

Last season, two-way guard Quinn Cook appeared in 33 games (18 starts) with Golden State, averaging 9.5 points on 48.4 percent shooting from the field, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game. The guard signed a multiyear contract with the Warriors on April 10, 2018.