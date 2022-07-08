Warriors Sign Free Agent Guard Donte DiVincenzo

The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed guard Donte DiVincenzo (DEE-vin-chen-zo) to a contract, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

DiVincenzo, 25, appeared in 42 games (one start) with the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings last season, tallying averages of 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.14 steals in 24.0 minutes per game. Originally selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, DiVincenzo owns career averages of 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.08 steals and 23.6 minutes in 201 games (91 starts) over four seasons with the Bucks and Kings.

A native of Newark, Delaware, the 6’4” guard was a member of the 2021 Bucks NBA Championship team. DiVincenzo made 13 playoff appearances (four starts) over two postseasons with the Bucks, averaging 5.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists in 18.1 minutes per game.

He is a two-time NCAA champion with Villanova (2016 and 2018). As a junior, DiVincenzo was named the 2018 Final Four Most Outstanding Player after scoring a career-high 31 points off the bench to lead Villanova to a 79-62 championship victory over Michigan. In 85 games over three seasons at Villanova, DiVincenzo averaged 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 25.4 minutes per game.

DiVincenzo will wear #0 for the Warriors.