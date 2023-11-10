Warriors and Rocket Lawyer Announce Season-Long Hoops for Troops Activations 

The Golden State Warriors and Rocket Lawyer today announced Hoops for Troops activations for the 2023-24 NBA season, with a variety of events and in-arena recognitions planned to honor United States military service members and veterans at home and abroad. Throughout the year, the Warriors and Rocket Lawyer will partner with local military groups to develop programming that ensures military members, veterans, and their families are supported within the Bay Area community.

Hoops for Troops activations will tip off on Veterans Day, this Saturday, November 11, as the Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center. Hoops for Troops Night activations include a National Anthem performance by the 191st Army Band of the Wild West, a game ball rappelling segment with service members from the 131st Pararescue Squadron, in-arena recognitions, and a postgame meet-and-greet for veterans and their families with Warriors TV analyst Kelenna Azubuike. Additionally, families from the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) will participate in a special game day experience including a behind-the-scenes tour of Chase Center.

Additional Hoops for Troops activations include:

Moffett Field Drill Weekend: A surprise appearance will take place at the Moffett Field base aimed to uplift service members through a chalk talk covering topics including resilience and conquering challenges.

A surprise appearance will take place at the Moffett Field base aimed to uplift service members through a chalk talk covering topics including resilience and conquering challenges. Veterans Wellness Fair: The Warriors and Rocket Lawyer will host a Veterans Wellness Fair at Thrive City to help veterans boost their careers and embrace mindfulness. The event will feature a variety of activations including resume and interview resources, professional headshots, a yoga session, a Paws for Purple Hearts activation, and more.

The Warriors and Rocket Lawyer will host a Veterans Wellness Fair at Thrive City to help veterans boost their careers and embrace mindfulness. The event will feature a variety of activations including resume and interview resources, professional headshots, a yoga session, a Paws for Purple Hearts activation, and more. Warriors Basketball Academy Coast Guard Clinic and Picnic: The Warriors and Rocket Lawyer will host a basketball clinic and picnic for active members of the United States Coast Guard. The event will feature giveaways, a trophy appearance, a surprise appearance, and more.

The Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s NBA G League affiliate team, will host Hoops for Troops programming throughout the month of November. On Saturday, November 11, Hoops for Troops Night, presented by Rocket Lawyer, will take place at Kaiser Permanente Arena when the Santa Cruz Warriors take on the Salt Lake City Stars. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to write thank-you letters to veterans at designated stations. Additionally, the Santa Cruz Warriors will participate in a Hoops for Troops volunteer event and will host an open practice meet-and-greet between local veterans and Santa Cruz Warriors players and coaches.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Warriors to thank our active duty personnel and veterans for their service,” said Rocket Lawyer Founder and CEO Charley Moore. “As a Navy veteran, I know firsthand the commitment and hard work it takes to succeed in the military.”