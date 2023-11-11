Warriors Recall Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski From Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have recalled forward/center Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Brandin Podziemski from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today.
The pair helped lead Santa Cruz to a 125-114 season-opening victory over the Stockton Kings last night at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Jackson-Davis recorded a double-double with a game-high 28 points (11-13 FG) and 12 rebounds to go along with one assist and a block in 31 minutes. Podziemski added 24 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3FG), seven rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes.
Jackson-Davis owns averages of 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 9.1 minutes in six games with Golden State this season. Podziemski is averaging 2.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 10.7 minutes over four games with Golden State.