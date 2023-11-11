Warriors Recall Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski From Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have recalled forward/center Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Brandin Podziemski from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today.

The pair helped lead Santa Cruz to a 125-114 season-opening victory over the Stockton Kings last night at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Jackson-Davis recorded a double-double with a game-high 28 points (11-13 FG) and 12 rebounds to go along with one assist and a block in 31 minutes. Podziemski added 24 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3FG), seven rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes.