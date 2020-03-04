Warriors Recall Forward Alen Smailagić from Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have recalled forward Alen Smailagić from the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Smailagić has appeared in 19 games (17 starts) with Santa Cruz this season, posting averages of 15.2 points on 51.2 percent from the field to go with 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.9 minutes per game. The rookie forward has appeared in 14 games for Golden State, averaging 4.2 points on 50.0 percent from the field to go with 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 9.9 minutes per game.