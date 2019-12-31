Warriors Recall Forward Alen Smailagić From Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have recalled forward Alen Smailagić from the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Smailagić has played in 12 games (10 starts) with Santa Cruz this season, posting averages of 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.4 minutes per game (51.4 FG%, 37.5 3FG%). The rookie forward has appeared in two games for Golden State, posting 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game.

He is expected to be in uniform for tonight’s game at San Antonio.