Warriors Recall Forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. From Santa Cruz

Baldwin Jr. recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to go along with four assists and two steals during Santa Cruz’s 134-111 victory last night over the Texas Legends, the team’s regular season finale. Overall, the rookie forward appeared in 20 games (all starts) with Santa Cruz this season, averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.7 minutes per game. He is averaging 4.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.1 minutes over 26 games with Golden State.