Warriors Recall Moses Moody and Lester Quinones From Santa Cruz

The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled guards Moses Moody and Lester Quinones from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today.
Moody scored a team-high-tying 24 points, to go along with six rebounds, two steals and an assist during today’s contest at Chase Center, a 127-110 defeat to the Cleveland Charge. Quinones recorded 24 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Moody is averaging 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 13.4 minutes in 50 games (three starts) with Golden State this season. Quinones signed a 10-day contract with Golden State on March 2.