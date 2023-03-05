Warriors Recall Moses Moody and Lester Quinones From Santa Cruz

The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled guards Moses Moody and Lester Quinones from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today.

Moody scored a team-high-tying 24 points, to go along with six rebounds, two steals and an assist during today’s contest at Chase Center, a 127-110 defeat to the Cleveland Charge. Quinones recorded 24 points, five rebounds and three assists.