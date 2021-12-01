Warriors Recall Lee, Thompson and Wiseman from Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have recalled guards Damion Lee and Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today. The trio practiced with the team in Santa Cruz earlier this week.

Lee owns averages of 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.0 minutes over 15 games for Golden State this season. Thompson has missed the last two seasons due to a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles. Wiseman underwent successful surgery to repair a right meniscal tear on April 15.

Golden State’s next game is against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at Chase Center, tipping off at 7 p.m.