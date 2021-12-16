Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images
Warriors Recall Klay Thompson and James Wiseman from Santa Cruz
The Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today. The duo practiced with the team in Santa Cruz this week.
Thompson has missed the last two seasons due to a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles. Wiseman underwent successful surgery to repair a right meniscal tear on April 15.
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: