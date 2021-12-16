Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

Warriors Recall Klay Thompson and James Wiseman from Santa Cruz

Posted: Dec 15, 2021

The Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today. The duo practiced with the team in Santa Cruz this week.

Thompson has missed the last two seasons due to a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles. Wiseman underwent successful surgery to repair a right meniscal tear on April 15.

Tags
Thompson, Klay, Wiseman, James, Warriors

