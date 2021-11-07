Warriors Recall Jonathan Kuminga from Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have recalled forward Jonathan Kuminga from the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today.

Kuminga recorded 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during last night’s 104-92 defeat to the Stockton Kings. The rookie forward has played in three games for Golden State this season, averaging 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per game.

The Warriors host the Houston Rockets tonight at Chase Center, tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.